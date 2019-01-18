Home Nation

Change Waqf rules to cut litigation, says committee

A government-appointed committee has recommended several changes in the governing of Waqf properties in order to reduce litigation.

Published: 18th January 2019

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A government-appointed committee has recommended several changes in the governing of Waqf properties in order to reduce litigation. The panel which reviewed Waqf Properties Lease Rules 2014 presented its report to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday, also suggesting a slew of changes to bring clarity in rental norms.

Naqvi said that the report will be implemented after being examined by his ministry. The report recommends changes in Waqf Rules 2014 so that properties having lease rentals of `3,000 are excluded from bidding. It also provides relief to occupants of properties uninterruptedly from 1995 or before, extending lease renewal for 10 years as a onetime concession.

The report also recommends increasing lease period of properties used as shops from five to 10 years and, from one year to three years in case of agriculture purposes. It also rationalises security deposit payable on properties. Another recommendation of the report is that the legal heir of a tenant is entitled to transfer of unexpired period of the lease on payment of transfer fee.

