ED registers money laundering case in illegal mining issue in UP's Hamirpur district

LUCKNOW: Proceeding with the parallel probe, the Lucknow unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering in connection with illegal mining case of Hamirpur district here on Thursday.

The ED lodged the case on the basis of the FIR registered by the premier probe agency CBI putting the role of mining ministers, including former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2016 under the scanner.

Akhilesh Yadav was holding the mining portfolio in 2012-13 besides being the UP CM. As per the CBI sources, he had allegedly approved around 15 mining leases in a single day then.

After Akhilesh, gangrape tainted SP leader Gayatri Prajapati took over as a cabinet minister for mining and he also allegedly approved illegal licences for mining pertaining to Hamirpur and other districts in the state.

On January 5, CBI had carried out raids at 12 locations across UP and Delhi in relation to the ongoing inquiry into illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur following 2015 directives of Allahabad High Court.

The probe agency had booked the then District Magistrate of Hamirpur B Chandrakala, an IAS officer of 2008 batch, the then Mining officer, a clerk and eight others including some SP and BSP leaders as leaseholders. All the cases were registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.