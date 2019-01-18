Home Nation

ED registers money laundering case in illegal mining issue in UP's Hamirpur district

The ED lodged the case on the basis of the FIR registered by the premier probe agency CBI putting the role of mining ministers, including former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Published: 18th January 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Proceeding with the parallel probe, the Lucknow unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering in connection with illegal mining case of Hamirpur district here on Thursday.

The ED lodged the case on the basis of the FIR registered by the premier probe agency CBI putting the role of mining ministers, including former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2016 under the scanner.

Akhilesh Yadav was holding the mining portfolio in 2012-13 besides being the UP CM. As per the CBI sources, he had allegedly approved around 15 mining leases in a single day then.

After Akhilesh, gangrape tainted SP leader Gayatri Prajapati took over as a cabinet minister for mining and he also allegedly approved illegal licences for mining pertaining to Hamirpur and other districts in the state.

On January 5, CBI had carried out raids at 12 locations across UP and Delhi in relation to the ongoing inquiry into illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur following 2015 directives of Allahabad High Court.

The probe agency had booked the then District Magistrate of Hamirpur B Chandrakala, an IAS officer of 2008 batch, the then Mining officer, a clerk and eight others including some SP and BSP leaders as leaseholders. All the cases were registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp