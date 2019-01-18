Home Nation

Election Commmission may announce Lok Sabha polls schedule in March first week: Sources

The Election Commission is in the process of deciding the number of phases and the months in which polling would be held.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

CEC, Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with the Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa. (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The schedule for Lok Sabha elections is likely to be announced in the first week of March, sources indicated on Friday.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

The Election Commission is in the process of deciding the number of phases and the months in which polling would be held, they said.

An EC spokesperson, however, said, "No decision has been taken as yet on the date when the elections would be announced."

The charting of the phases would depend on the availability of security forces and other requirements, the sources said, adding the announcement of the mega exercise is likely to be made in first week of March.

There is a possibility that the EC may go by precedent and hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been dissolved, the EC is bound to hold fresh polls there within six months.

It was dissolved in November 2018 and the upper limit ends in May.

The poll panel may hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls as well.

But it can be held before that also as much depends on the complex security situation there, they said.

In normal circumstances, the J-K assembly's six-year term was to end on March 16, 2021.

The other state assemblies and Lok Sabha have a five-year term.

While the term of the Sikkim Assembly ends on May 27, 2019, the terms of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies end on June 18, June 11 and June 1 respectively.

In 2004, the Election Commission had announced four-phase Lok Sabha polls on February 29.

While the first date of poll was April 20, the last date was May 10.

In 2009, the EC had announced Lok Sabha poll scheduled on March 2.

The five-phase polls began on April 16 and ended on May 13.

In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.

While the first phase polling was on April 7, the last phase was on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp