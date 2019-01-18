Home Nation

EVMs are foolproof, do not make a football out of these: Chief Election Commissioner

Talking to reporters upon the conclusion of his two-day tour of Bihar, the CEC, heading a team of the poll panel, said though EVMs could suffer occasional technical snags, they were fixed.

Published: 18th January 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Arora, CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Friday lamented that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being treated like a "football" by parties suffering electoral losses, and said the voting equipment was foolproof as far as fears of manipulation were concerned.

Talking to reporters here upon the conclusion of his two-day tour of Bihar, the CEC, heading a team of the poll panel, said though EVMs could suffer occasional technical snags, they were promptly fixed.

"It is not possible to manipulate the EVMs. It is definitely foolproof as far as apprehensions of conspiracy and manipulation are concerned. But technical snags are possible as in case of any other device," he said.

"But the incidence of snags has been very low. In the recent assembly polls in five states, 1. 76 lakh EVMs were installed out of which only six reported malfunction. The complaints were promptly taken care of," Arora claimed.

ALSO READ: Election Commmission may announce Lok Sabha polls schedule in March first week: Sources

Asked about apprehensions expressed about EVMs by several parties, he said they had noticed that whenever a party lost an election it started having complaints about EVMs which vanished the moment it won.

"It is my request to all, please do not make EVMs a football," Arora said.

He said VVPATs were introduced to address the misgivings that people might have about EVMs.

"The Lok Sabha polls would see the use of these on a still larger scale. The Election Commission is committed to holding the elections in a free and fair manner," he said.

Replying to a query regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said once all preparations are complete and the election schedule drawn, the EC would announce it at a press conference in New Delhi.

He also said during the EC team's tour of Bihar, instructions were issued for completing the revision of electoral rolls by January 31.

Earlier, on Thursday upon its arrival in the city, the EC team had interacted with representatives of various political parties which had come up with suggestions to improve the poll process.

While the RJD had come out strongly against the EVMs and advocated reverting to the use of ballot papers, the JD(U) had stressed on making VVPATs available at every polling booth.

The CPI came up with an elaborate list of suggestions which included limiting the number of voters in a booth to 800 and setting up mobile polling stations which could be of help to those having difficulty in travelling to their respective booths.

The BJP requested that complaints of anomalies in electoral rolls be seriously looked into and resolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Arora Election Commission EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp