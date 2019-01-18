Home Nation

Get pampered with grooming services, therapeutic massages at your home

The service is presently available in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

The on-demand home service provider Housejoy has launched its new series of services for men. On offer are grooming services and a range of therapeutic massages that will enable customers to get pampered in the comfort of their home, supervised by the best professionals. The service is presently available in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

“These days, there’s almost nothing you can’t get on demand. The wave started with television. Then it was food, followed by private car services and home services. Now, the spotlight is shifting to multipurpose grooming services,” said Housejoy CEO Saran Chatterjee. 

“And in a society where guys are increasingly on the go and the pressure to look sharp is at an all-time high, it makes good sense,” he adds.

Housejoy is a mobile app that connects you directly to a stylist who can come to your home, office, or a hotel room on-demand to dish out fresh cuts and beard trims for you.

Services includes top-to-toe body massage by trained professionals, haircut and styling, shaving and beard trimming, clean up, facial, organic pedicure and manicure and hair colour etc.

Home services  that you get on demand

Housejoy is a mobile app that connects you directly to a stylist who can come to your home, office, or a hotel room on-demand to dish out fresh cuts and beard trims for you. Services include top-to-toe body massage by trained professionals, haircut and styling, shaving and beard trimming, clean up, facial, organic pedicure and manicure and hair colour etc.

Housejoy

