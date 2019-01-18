Haryana: Son of suspended BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had complained about food, 'ends life'

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

REWARI: The 22-year old son of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who was dismissed from service two years ago after he complained about the poor quality of food served to security forces personnel, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Rewari in Haryana.

It is learnt that Rohit Yadav allegedly shot himself in his room at their residence in Madhu Vihar locality of Rewari. The local police got a phone call that Rohit had committed suicide. The incident came to light when Rohit’s mother Sharmila got suspicious as he did not open the door of his room after she returned from work. As the police team reached they found the door of the room locked from inside and when broken open the door they found the body of Rohit on his bed with the licensed pistol of his father in his hands, said sources.

The body that bore a bullet injury was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Sources said that Tej Bahadur had gone to attend Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2017, Tej Bahadur who was then a constable of 29 Battalion of BSF at Mandi Mandir headquarters and posted at the administration base in Khet near Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir had shared some video clips on social media about the quality of food being served to security forces personnel posted in the frontier areas adjoining Pakistan.

He was then dismissed from service by the Summary Security Force Court at Samba after he was found guilty of disobeying general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the standard operating procedure and also posted his photographs in uniform on social media in contravention of instruction.

