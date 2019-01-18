Home Nation

Here's how a five-minute train delay in Mumbai saved a pigeon's life

Here's yet another reason for you to love the incredible Western Railways, which has just won us over with their heartwarming gesture.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

pigeon

Picture of the rescued pigeon. (Photo | Facebook/@SamkitGroup)

By Online Desk

The busiest city in India is always awake and on its toes. Mumbai's rail network plays a major part in the life of Mumbaikars and it won't be wrong to say that it will be quite impossible for the city to function without the local trains. 

With almost 7.5 million people commuting across the city in overcrowded trains every day, one can't help appreciating the railways for their remarkable service and management. No wonder it's the busiest commuter train system in the world! 

Here's yet another reason for you to love the incredible Western Railways, which has just won us over with their heartwarming gesture. For once, we won't complain that a train was delayed.

It was just another usual busy day at Goregaon railway station until a passenger noticed a pigeon trapped in a kite thread above the Overhead Equipment mast at the north end of the railway station. What happened next is something that we don't get to see every day. 

According to a TOI report, the deputy station master responded instantly by informing the Fire Brigade and OHE staff who brought the train to a halt from 10.28 am to 10.33 am on Wednesday to save the pigeon. Goregaon based Samkit Group, which runs a centre for rescued birds, came forward to take care of it.  

The incident shows that humanity is still alive, reinforcing our belief in it. After all, the good triumphs in the end. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Western Railways Indian Railways Mumbai trains Mumbai local train Goregaon railway station Train stopped to save pigeon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp