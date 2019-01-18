Here's how a five-minute train delay in Mumbai saved a pigeon's life

By Online Desk

The busiest city in India is always awake and on its toes. Mumbai's rail network plays a major part in the life of Mumbaikars and it won't be wrong to say that it will be quite impossible for the city to function without the local trains.

With almost 7.5 million people commuting across the city in overcrowded trains every day, one can't help appreciating the railways for their remarkable service and management. No wonder it's the busiest commuter train system in the world!

Here's yet another reason for you to love the incredible Western Railways, which has just won us over with their heartwarming gesture. For once, we won't complain that a train was delayed.

It was just another usual busy day at Goregaon railway station until a passenger noticed a pigeon trapped in a kite thread above the Overhead Equipment mast at the north end of the railway station. What happened next is something that we don't get to see every day.

According to a TOI report, the deputy station master responded instantly by informing the Fire Brigade and OHE staff who brought the train to a halt from 10.28 am to 10.33 am on Wednesday to save the pigeon. Goregaon based Samkit Group, which runs a centre for rescued birds, came forward to take care of it.

The incident shows that humanity is still alive, reinforcing our belief in it. After all, the good triumphs in the end.

