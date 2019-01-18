Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur asks banks to help increase farmers' income

Home Nation

Wild and stray animals were causing major damage to the crops of the farmers due to which at times farmers have even stopped cultivation.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File | PTI)

By IANS

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the banks should focus more to improve the investment credit by funding those schemes that helped in increasing the income of the farmers.

Presiding over the state credit seminar 2019-20 organised by the National Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (NABARD), he said sustainable agriculture practices need to be focused on soil fertility through the use of green manure, crop rotation and mixed cropping for effective use of natural resources.

He said the total bank credit for 2019-20 for priority sectors has been estimated at Rs 23,631 crore, an increase of 5.6 per cent over the previous year plan of Rs 22,389 crore.

Thakur said the role NABARD played in the development of the state, particularly in the field of rural development, agriculture and irrigation and public health, was commendable.

NABARD was also playing a major role in strengthening the economy of the farming community.

He said the self-help groups were doing laudable work in various sectors and the government was also ensuring all possible help to the NGOs.

Wild and stray animals were causing major damage to the crops of the farmers due to which at times farmers have even stopped cultivation.

He said for this several steps have been initiated by the state. Eighty five per cent subsidy is being provided for solar fencing to protect the crops of the farmers from the stray animals.

Thakur said since 90 per cent of the population of the state lives in rural areas and the main occupation of the people being agriculture, it was futile to even think of development without welfare of the rural areas.

He said the state has enhanced the subsidy for greenhouse from 50 to 70 per cent and 60 per cent subsidy is being provided on anti-hail guns to the fruit growers.

