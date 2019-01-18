Home Nation

Working hard to put India in top 50 list for ease of doing business: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Modi had conceptualised the summit in 2003 as the chief minister of Gujarat to position the state as an ideal investment destination.

Published: 18th January 2019

Narendra Modi

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

GANDHINAGAR: Enumerating the success stories of the NDA government’s flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Digital India, implementation of GST and Skill India, PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is the land of immense opportunity and it is the place to be.

“India is a land of immense opportunities. It is the only place, which offers you Democracy, Demography and Demand. To those who are already present in India, I would like to assure you that our democratic system, human values and strong judicial system will ensure the safety and security of your investments,” Modi said after inaugurating the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Modi had conceptualised the summit in 2003 as the chief minister of Gujarat to position the state as an ideal investment destination.

In the backdrop of the summit, Modi invited the investors for more investment in the Country assuring them of safe and secure business environment. “India is now ready for business as never before. In the last four years, we have jumped 65 places in the Global Ranking of the World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business report. But we are still not satisfied. I have asked my team to work harder so that India is in the top 50 next year," PM Modi said.

He mentioned about the implementation of GST saying it has helped immensely in reducing the transaction costs and has made processes efficient. He also talked about the GDP growth and lower inflation. “At 7.3%, the average GDP growth over the entire term of our government has been the highest for any Indian government since 1991. At the same time, the average rate of inflation at 4.6% is the lowest for any Indian government since 1991," Modi added.

Highlighting the potential benefits of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Modi said that this will benefit about 500 million people – which is more than the population of the United States, Canada and Mexico combined. “Ayushman Bharat will provide immense investment opportunities in the areas of health infrastructure, medical equipment manufacturing, and healthcare services,” he said.

