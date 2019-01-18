Home Nation

India, Uzbekistan sign agreement on uranium import

The two sides signed an agreement for a line of credit of $200 million from India for financing housing and social infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev | PTI

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: India and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on importing uranium from the Central Asian nation following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 here on Friday.

The two sides also signed an agreement for a line of credit of $200 million from India for financing housing and social infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.

"Both leaders witnessed the exchange of the contract between the Department of Atomic Energy of India and the Novoi Minerals and Metallurgical Company of the Republic of Uzbekistan on long-term supply of uranium ore concentrate for India's energy requirements," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

It stated that Modi expressed his satisfaction on the progress and implementation of various decisions taken during the state visit of Mirziyoyev to India in 2018.

Referring to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Gujarat and the Andijan region of Uzbekistan signed during the state visit, Modi expressed the hope that as a result of President Mirziyoyev's visit, the relationship between Uzbekistan and India and region-to-region cooperation between Andijan and Gujarat would be further strengthened.

To attract investments in the pharmaceutical sector, an Uzbek-Indian Free Pharmaceutical Zone is being developed in the Andijan region, which is on the southeastern side of Uzbekistan, near its border with Kyrgyzstan.

Pharmaceutical products, mechanical equipment, vehicles, services, optical instruments and equipment are India's major exports to Uzbekistan.

India imports fruit and vegetable products, services, fertilisers, juice products, extracts and lubricants from the Central Asian nation.

Mirziyoyev informed Modi that Uzbekistan attaches high priority to attracting investments from India and mentioned the sectors of IT, education, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, agri-business and tourism as some of the priority areas for Uzbekistan's prospective cooperation with India.

Modi also thanked President Mirziyoyev for his support for the first-ever India-Central Asia Dialogue held at the level of foreign ministers in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on January 12-13 where important discussions took place on supporting peace and development efforts in Afghanistan.

Prior to his talks with Mirziyoyev, Modi held a meeting with Prime Minister Malta Joseph Muscat who has also come to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

"Discussed growing economic linkages and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, air connectivity and tourism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Uzbekistan India Uzbekistan agreement India Uzbekistan uranium import

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp