Home Nation

ISIS module case: Court extends NIA custody of accused by seven days

Special Judge Rakesh Syal allowed the NIA's plea for further remand during in-chamber proceedings after 24-year-old Muhammed Absar was produced in court.

Published: 18th January 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday extended by seven days the NIA remand of a man arrested from UP in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group for allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal allowed the NIA's plea for further remand during in-chamber proceedings after 24-year-old Muhammed Absar was produced in court on expiry of his six-day custodial interrogation, his advocate Mohammed Noorullah said.

The NIA had arrested 12 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, also in western Uttar Pradesh, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The NIA had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Those arrested included the alleged mastermind, 29-year-old Mohammed Suhail, a Muslim legal expert empowered to give rulings on religious matters, from Amroha, an engineering student of Amity University in Noida and a third-year undergraduate student in humanities of a university in Delhi as well as two welders, according to NIA officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp