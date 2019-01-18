Home Nation

ISIS module: NIA raids UP & Punjab villages, detains 4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in connection with   the investigation into an ISIS-inspired module busted last month.

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in connection with   the investigation into an ISIS-inspired module busted last month. The agency detained four men, including a maulvi in Ludhiana, for interrogation.

Sources said the NIA teams carried out searches at Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab and at six places UP — Athsaini and Badarkha villages in Hapur, Kaloli village in Bulandshahr, Battkheri village of Amroha and Jasora and Ajnera villages of Meerut.  

The NIA team arrested the maulvi from a mosque in a village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. He has been identified as Mohammad Owais Pasha. The raid on the mosque was carried out early Thursday by a joint team of NIA and Punjab Police. He had come to Ludhiana seven months ago. He earlier studied at a madrasa in UP, where he is suspected to have got in touch with ISIS operatives. Some literature was seized from Pasha. He was taken by the NIA team to Delhi. 

The mosque’s head Jamil Ahmed said Pasha was teaching at a madrasa. “If he has any connection with ISIS then strict action should be taken against him,” said Ahmed. 

The searches were conducted based on inputs from interrogation of the people arrested for allegedly being part of ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’ module of the global terror group ISIS.

