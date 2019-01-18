ISRO releases satellite images of world's largest religious gathering at Kumbh Mela

By Online Desk

The ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj was captured by ISRO's satellite CartoSat-2, the images of which were released Thursday.

In the black and white images released, the Triveni Sangam- a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati can be seen. Also seen is the Allahabad Fort built by Mughal emperor Akbar and the cable-stayed New Yamuna bridge constructed in 2004.

Image released by Indian Remote Sensing Satellite showing areas around Prayagraj. (Photo: Twitter)

The high-resolution earth imaging satellite primarily responsible for cartography of India was able to get the crowd present on the banks in the form of small white dots.

About 12 crore people are expected to visit Kumbh between now and March, when the festival will come to a close, for a holy dip at the Sangam.

The pop-up megacity, Sangam Nagari which is divided into 20 sectors, is an engineering marvel built on a riverbed. Touted to be the world's biggest temporary city, bigger than the Vatican City in Rome, it has 250 km of roads and 22 pontoon bridges.

It is equipped with hospitals, police stations, banks and everything that is there in a functional metropolis.

ISRO is also helping in updating the daily weather forecast in the Kumbh Mela in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Department.

