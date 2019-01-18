Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh cabinet clears deck for withdrawal of cases lodged against Congress workers, farmers and social activists

The state cabinet meeting chaired by the CM Kamal Nath on Thursday evening approved the new procedure for withdrawing the cases.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A month after assuming power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government set the ball rolling for withdrawal of cases lodged against Congress workers, farmers and social activists during the erstwhile BJP regime in the central Indian state.

"All cases registered by the previous BJP governments and administration to settle political scores and out of vengeance will be withdrawn," the minister for higher education, sports and youth welfare Jeetu Patwari told journalists after the cabinet meeting.

The development meant the Congress party had started the process of fulfilling the promise made in its assembly polls Vachan Patra (manifesto) pertaining to withdrawal of criminal cases lodged against farmers, political and social activists during various agitations in the 15 years long regime of BJP in the state.

According to an official statement released later, "a new procedure to withdraw criminal cases has been approved in wide public interest in a cabinet meeting. As per the approved procedure, applicants are not required to come to the state capital for withdrawal. Applicants can now present his/her applications directly to the concerned District Magistrate of the district."

Along with the formation of District and State Level Committee for withdrawal of cases, the Director Public Prosecution has been declared as coordinator and nodal agency to ensure prompt action to withdraw cases.

District Magistrate has been made Chairman of the District Level Committee, whereas District Superintendent of Police and District Public Prosecution Officer have been made member and member secretary respectively of the District level Committee.

Additional Chief Secretary/ Principal Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary Law and Legislative Affairs, Director General of Police and Advocate General or representatives nominated by them will be members of the State level Committee.

The Director Public Prosecution has been made coordinator of the committee.

The State level Committee will give recommendations from time to time for effective implementation of the procedure.

Minister for law and legislative affairs PC Sharma said the exact number of cases to be withdrawn will be known only after the applications for withdrawal of cases are received in all 52 districts.

