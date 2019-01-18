Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee's mega opposition rally: New UP political alignment to reflect on Bengal stage

While Akhilesh Yadav would be himself present at the rally, BSP will be represented by senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra.

Published: 18th January 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greets Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on her 63rd birthday in Lucknow Tuesday Jan 15 2019. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hundreds of kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh, the state's new political alignment will reflect in full glory here on Saturday at the mega anti-BJP rally being organised by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Days after Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, both former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, announced an alliance for their home state to take on BJP unitedly in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, senior leaders of the two parties will be together on the dias at TMC's "United Opposition Rally" at iconic Brigade Parade Grounds here.

While Yadav would be himself present at the rally, BSP will be represented by senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra.

Ajit Singh and Jayant Choudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal, another key political force in Western Uttar Pradesh which is also talking to join the SP-BSP alliance, will also be present, while Congress -- against which the new combine has decided not to put any candidate in two key seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli in UP -- will be represented by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge at the rally.

ALSO READ: Interview | RLD, other UP parties with SP-BSP alliance; BJP arch enemy, says Akhilesh Yadav

While presence at the rally of all major parties with a significant stake in UP assumes significance, their leaders sought to downplay it saying it was rather a congregation of all opposition parties, irrespective of states.

"This is an anti-BJP rally. So many opposition parties are taking part in it and we are also part of it. It has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh politics as that is a completely different turf," Samajwadi Party vice president Kiranmoy Nanda said.

The Congress too felt the mega opposition rally should not be confused with political equations in UP.

The host, Trinamool Congress said "regional political compulsions" should not be mixed with the bigger political cause attached with the proposed rally.

Other leaders expected to be present include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Besides, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, as also former chief ministers of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah would be there.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) M K Stalin and dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha are also among those billed to attend the mega rally.

From Congress, Kharge and his party colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi will take part in the rally.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's Babulal Marandi will also be present on the stage alongside the TMC supremo Banerjee.

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang, who quit the BJP on Tuesday, is also set to attend the meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp