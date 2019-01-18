Home Nation

Mob vandalises Bihar police station over minor's killing

A local official said that villagers were upset over police's role and their alleged casual approach towards the case.

By IANS

PATNA: A mob vandalised a police station and set ablaze three vehicles in Bihar's Kaimur district after a missing teenage girl's body was found in a village of the area.

According to police officer Raghunath Singh, the missing girl's body was found in Ramgarh village after which infuriated villagers started protesting, alleging that the victim was first raped and then killed because police failed to trace the teenager during her disappearance.

"An angry mob first took to the street to protest and then attacked the Ramgarh police station. They damaged tables, chairs, computers, tore record files and also pelted stones," Singh said.

The situation is stated to be under control now.

A local official said that villagers were upset over police's role and their alleged casual approach towards the case, since they reportedly failed to take timely action in the matter.

