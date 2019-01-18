Home Nation

Nation waiting for a new Prime Minister: Akhilesh Yadav on 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Yadav alleged the incumbent government at the Centre was responsible for causing distress to people from all walks of life across the country, including farmers, youth, poor and traders.

Published: 18th January 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Friday said the nation is waiting for a new prime minister and a message of change would go out loud and clear from the mega opposition rally of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Saturday here.

Yadav alleged the incumbent government at the Centre was responsible for causing distress to people from all walks of life across the country, including farmers, youth, poor and traders, and everyone was looking for a change.

"The country wants a new prime minister. The country is waiting for a new Prime Minister," Yadav said at the NSC Bose Airport after reaching the city to attend the January 19 public rally at the invitation of West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee.

Praising Banerjee for inviting "all leaders" for the rally, Yadav said she is giving a strong message by doing so to the entire country.

"The message that will go from Bengal and from Didi (Banerjee) will be the message for change," he said.

Several opposition leaders are scheduled to attend the rally, which is being touted as Trinamool Congress supremo's attempt to galvanise a federal front against the BJP and as a show of strength before the upcoming general elections.

Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) few days back announced an alliance with erstwhile arch-rival Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the general elections to defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 Lok Sabha members and from where the saffron party had bagged 71 seats in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp