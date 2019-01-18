No clarity on funding for quotas in private institutes 

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even though the government has initiated the process of introducing caste and economic status based quotas in private institutions, there is no clarity on who will bear their fee, which can run into several lakhs per year.

The government had amended the Constitution to introduce a law for 10 per cent reservation for persons belonging to economically weaker sections from the general category in jobs and educational institutions recently.

Following this, Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the whole range of quotas — for SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories —will be extended to private institutions starting this year.

“There are some models in a few states where state governments support institutes either through funding, scholarships or fee waivers for maintaining quotas for domicile or disadvantaged classes-the same can be explored at the central level too but a definite plan is yet to be chalked out,” said a government source.

On their part, representatives of private institutes said that Centre should also consult states before extending quota norms on them.

“It will be immensely difficult for private institutes to manoeuvre if 60 per cent of the seats are reserved. Moreover, the Centre also needs build a consensus with state governments because private universities are setup under state laws,” said P Palanivel, executive secretary of the Education Promotion Society of India, a body of a large number of private institutes.