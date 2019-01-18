No political allegations over Mandsaur incident: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to Shivraj Chouhan

By UNI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has averred that his dispensation would leave no stone unturned with regard to obliterating the dubious distinction that the state is numero uno in crimes - a stain in existence for years - besides taking stringent action against offenders.

The Congress stalwart's assurance was contained in a reply to communication by his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the wake of Municipality Chairman and opposition BJP leader Prahlad Bandwar being gunned down in public in Mandsaur on Thursday evening.

"The murders of Mr Bandwar and businessman Sandeep Agrawal in Indore on Wednesday are extremely saddening and condemnable. My government is serious in the context of maintaining law and order; there is no room for leniency towards any criminal. I am desirous of making this state an isle of peace again.

Prior to penning the letter, you forgot that Madhya Pradesh has been at the top of National Crime Records Bureau statistics for some years. Who is guilty for that? I do not want levelling of political allegations and counter-allegations as a lawbreaker is society's foe. In Indore's Twinkle Dagre homicide case, she was missing for a couple of years. As soon as the Congress came to power, the accused were exposed," the Chief Minister wrote.