Home Nation

One student killed, four injured in wall collapse at school in Maharashtra

According to the police, the school building is in a dilapidated condition and one of its walls suddenly caved in at around 1 pm.

Published: 18th January 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMRAVATI: A 13-year-old student died on the spot, while four others were injured when a wall of their school building collapsed near here Friday afternoon, police said.

The school is located at village Ashti in Bhatkuli tehsil of this district in eastern Maharashtra, they said.

The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Gawande, a Class 8 student of Manibai Chhaganlal Desai Vidyalaya, the police said, adding the injured pupils were rushed to the district general hospital here for treatment.

According to the police, the school building is in a dilapidated condition and one of its walls suddenly caved in at around 1 pm.

Five students were trapped under the debris of which one died on the spot, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra school wall collapse school wall collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp