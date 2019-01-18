Home Nation

Opposition parties disrupt Jharkhand Assembly proceedings

The Assembly breaks for lunch on Fridays at 12.30 p.m instead of the normal timing of 1 p.m. for Muslim legislators to go for their Friday Namaz.

Published: 18th January 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Opposition parties on Friday disrupted the proceedings in the Jharkhand Assembly as the House was running beyond the stipulated lunch time of 12.30 p.m.

The Assembly breaks for lunch on Fridays at 12.30 p.m instead of the normal timing of 1 p.m. for Muslim legislators to go for their Friday Namaz.

Speaker Dinesh Oraon sought permission to run the House till the call attention was completed.

"The time of the House should be extended till the call attention is completed. The legislators who have to offer Namaz can go," said the Speaker.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party members agreed to Oraon's decision while the opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Stephen Marandi objected, saying the government was trying to change the rules.

The Speaker tried to pacify Marandi by saying that this was not an issue of the state government.

The JMM, Congress and Left party members then staged a walk-out.

Despite the disruption, the House continued till call attention was completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Assembly Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp