Home Nation

Rahul sends 'letter of unity' after snubbing Mamata's invite to Opposition's rally in Kolkata

Gandhi said there were powerful forces that were fanned by the anger and disappointment of millions of Indians, who had seen through the "false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government".

Published: 18th January 2019 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will skip the mega opposition rally being hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday, but extended his support for the cause and deputed veterans Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent the party. 

“I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together,” Rahul said. The Opposition would defeat the BJP together in the coming national elections, he added. 

“The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that the BJP and Modi are intent on destroying,” the Congress leader said.

Sources said Rahul is not attending the event as the grand old party plans to go alone in West Bengal on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, where regional giants BSP-SP joined hands to fight the BJP in the LS polls but left the Congress out. 

The Congress and Trinamool Congress are rivals in West Bengal and the state Congress unit is against having any alliance with the TMC. 

Rahul slammed the Modi government saying “powerful forces fanned by anger and disappointment of hundreds of millions of Indians who had seen through false promises and lies peddled by the government”. These forces, the Congress chief said, were moved by an idea of India in which the voice of “every man, woman and child would be heard”, no matter what their religion, economic status or region is.

The oppoasition leaders  expected to attend the TMC rally are former PM H D Devegowda, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah,  former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Opposition rally Kolkata

