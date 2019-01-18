Home Nation

Rajasthan cabinet approves removal of education criteria for local body polls

Ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had introduced an education criterion in 2015 which required a candidate to pass Class X for contesting municipal, zila parishad or panchayat samiti polls.

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan cabinet approved two amendments bills - Rajasthan Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Rajasthan Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 - to end the minimum educational qualification condition for contesting the local body elections in the state.

Both the bills will be introduced in the state assembly during the present session, read a statement.

During her tenure, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had introduced an education criterion in 2015 which required a candidate to pass Class X for contesting municipal, zila parishad or panchayat samiti elections.

The cabinet has also decided to ask the state public service commission to extend the date of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) main examination.

This came in wake of the agitation by the RAS aspirants, demanding the Congress-led government to extend the examination date.  

