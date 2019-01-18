Rajesh Kalia from BJP elected as new Mayor of Chandigarh

Home Nation

The BJP councillor, who was supported by SAD, got 16 votes to defeat BJP rebel and independent candidate Satish Kainth.

Published: 18th January 2019

Rajesh Kalia, Chandigarh Mayor

Rajesh Kalia greets the crowd with Kirron Kher. (Photo| Twitter/ Kirron Kher)

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: BJP councillor Rajesh Kalia became the new Mayor of Chandigarh on Friday by defeating BJP rebel and independent candidate Satish Kainth.

Kalia got 16 votes while Mr Kainth received 11 votes in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls held here on Friday afternoon. Congress candidate Sheela Devi withdrew her name just before the elections.

Out of the 26 elected members in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has a majority with 20 councillors. The party also had the support of the lone SAD councillor. The Congress has only four councillors and one councillor is an Independent.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who also has a vote being an ex officio member of the House, exercised her right to vote.

