Rajya Sabha poll 2017: BJP leader Balvantsinh Rajput submits list of 43 witnesses in HC against Ahmed Patel

Justice Bela Trivedi also passed an order, directing Patel to submit a list of his witnesses by January 23 and posted the matter for hearing on that date.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: BJP leader Balvantsinh Rajput Friday submitted a list of 43 witnesses in the Gujarat High Court in support of his case challenging the election of Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the 2017 Rajya Sabha election.

The high court is hearing a petition by Rajput challenging Patel's election to the Upper House of Parliament from Gujarat in 2017.

During the last hearing, the court had framed six issues in the petition which included whether Patel or his election agent committed "an act of bribery and undue influence" and thereby indulged in corrupt practices as alleged by Rajput, making the election liable to be declared void.

The issues were framed under various sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked Patel to face trial in connection with his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Patel had moved the apex court challenging the high court's order which had dismissed his plea questioning the maintainability of Rajput's election petition.

The Congress veteran had contended that the Election Commission's decision declaring him elected cannot be challenged by an election petition.

Rajput had filed the petition in the high court after he was declared defeated by the EC in the biennial election.

