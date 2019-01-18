Home Nation

SC considers four advocates for elevation to Delhi HC; defers decision on two, sends back two

The four --- Krishnendu Datta, Saurabh Kirpal, Priya Kumar and Sanjoy Ghose -- were among nine advocates whose names were recommended for elevation.

Published: 18th January 2019

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has considered four advocates for elevation to the Delhi High Court and has deferred decision on two of the recommended names while the other two have been sent back, according to a resolution posted on the apex court website on Friday.

The four --- Krishnendu Datta, Saurabh Kirpal, Priya Kumar and Sanjoy Ghose -- were among nine advocates whose names were recommended for elevation by the collegium of the Delhi High Court on October 13, 2017.

As per the January 16, 2019 resolution of the collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices AK Sikri and SA Bobde, its decision on advocates Krishnendu Datta and Saurabh Kirpal was deferred for now and would be taken up after two-three weeks.

However, it said, "having regard to all relevant factors and material on record, the collegium is of the considered view that the proposal for elevation of Priya Kumar and Sanjoy Ghose, advocates, deserves to be remitted to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. The Collegium recommends accordingly."

The Collegium had earlier cleared the elevation of five of the nine advocates whose names were recommended.

However, on September 4, 2018, it had decided to defer consideration of the proposal for elevation of these four advocates.

"For purpose of assessing merit and suitability of the these recommendees for elevation to the High Court, we have carefully scrutinised the material on record as well as the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file," the resolution said.

