Shivpal Yadav will have a big impact in UP Lok Sabha polls: Aparna Yadav

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, claimed that Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) would have a big impact in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shivpal Ji is a big name in UP politics and he was forced to form a new political outfit after being thrown out of the Samajwadi Party. He will definitely have an impact in the opposition vote bank and could dent into it particularly in some specific regions," she said.

She also claimed that the success of the SP- BSP alliance would depend on how much the workers of both the party at the ground level have coordination. "Leadership of both SP and BSP have appealed for friendship between the cadre but it would have to be seen what happens in the ground level. If there is good coordination between the cadre of both the party, then this alliance would be a big success," she told a section of media here on Friday.

Aparna Yadav claimed that the SP-BSP alliance will definitely be a challenge for BJP in the state in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. On the question of if she will be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Aparna said, "Right now I am not sure if I will contest the elections or not. However, my political guru is my father in law Neta Ji Mulayam Singh Yadav and I have always been inspired by him. After Lohia Ji, Neta ji is the only living socialist leader and whatever he will decide for me, I will do that."

On asking what if she gets a BJP ticket for 2019, Aparna replied, "We should not live in future, we should live in present. Can't say what will happen in future."

Aparna Yadav will also be visiting Kumbh 2019 on January 24, the date when PM Modi is also expected to visit the Kumbh, before that she will be going to Gorakdham Mandir in Gorakhpur on January 22.

Answering a question on the issue of Ram Mandir, Aparna opined that the issue should be resolved soon as it is a matter of faith. "The issue should be resolved soon, doesn't matter in whose favour. Politics should not be done on the issue which is a matter of faith," she said.

Aparna Yadav had contested on Samajwadi Party ticket in 2017 State Assembly Elections but had lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow (Cantonment) seat.