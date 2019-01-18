Tall political stalwarts from all parties eye to contest from the lone Chandigarh Lok Sabha Seat

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The bigwigs from all the political parties, be it the BJP, Congress and AAP are eyeing to contest from the lone Lok Sabha seat of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Sitting Member of Parliament Kirron Kher of BJP is eyeing to contest for a second time from the city.

Also, former union minister and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari also wants to try his luck this time from here and so is former Union Minister and four-time Congress MP from here Pawan Kumar Bansal.

While former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan who recently joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and last-time contestant Gul Panag are in fray from the party.

Sources said that besides Kher, Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon who is the only president of a BJP unit in the country for nine years, has been harbouring dreams of contesting the Lok Sabha poll from here for long last time the BJP high command decided to bring Kher from outside in order to quell the divided party.

But again the city BJP is divided in two groups one of Tandon and the other of Kher. Though both leaders deny any groupism in the party but on several occasions such as the mayoral poll, the split has come out in the open.

The other contender from the saffron party is former two-time BJP MP Satya Pal Jain presently Additional Solicitor-General of India and he has been holding parleys with party workers and lobbying in Delhi for his chance.

While in the Congress Pawan Kumar Bansal and Manish Tewari are vying for the ticket. Bansal seems to be the front runner but he had faced a humiliating defeat in last parliamentary elections.

He has brought several big ticket projects to the city and holds a sway in the city Congress. Former union minister and Ex-MP from Ludhiana besides being a senior Congress man Manish Tewari, who is close to Rahul Gandhi expressed his desire to contest from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in the coming General Election.

He was speaking on the side-lines of an NSUI seminar on "Youth and Politics" at Panjab University. As far as AAP is concerned, former union minister Harmohan Dhawan and last-time contestant Gul Panag are vying for the ticket.

Dhawan who recently defected from the BJP, is emerging as the front runner. He had switched loyalties from the Janata Dal, then BSP and then BJP and is now with AAP. But Panag cannot be ruled out.