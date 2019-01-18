Home Nation

Tihar officials move application against order allowing Christian Michel to make calls for 15 minutes

Special CBI court on Monday gave permission to alleged Christian Michel for speaking to his family and lawyers.

Published: 18th January 2019

Christian Michel (Photo: File / PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tihar Jail officials on Friday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking review of the court's earlier order allowing AgustaWestland middleman, Christian Michel to make calls to his family and lawyer for 15 minutes in a week. The matter will be heard on January 21.

The Jail officials cited that Jail manual only allows 10 minutes time.

The court has granted Michel 15-minute time in a week to speak to his family and lawyers.

Based on his application, he has been granted permission to make international calls.

On January 10, Michel had moved an application before a special CBI court, seeking permission to make calls to family, friends and his lawyers. In his application, Michel said that he wants to contact his family and friends as well as his lawyers over the telephone.

On January 11, the British High Commission in India got consular access to Michel.

"Our staff are supporting a British man who is detained in India, and have visited him to check his welfare," British High Commission in India confirmed to ANI.

The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel in December last year.

Sources in agencies also confirmed that a team of the British High Commission in India had met Michel. (ANI)

