Union Minister Smriti Irani dares Congress chief Rahul Gandhi​​​​​​​ to repeat 'anti-India' slogan

Smriti Irani said that the BJP led government at the Centre has resolved to ensure a strong and resurgent India.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Days after Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the need for a sedition law, Union Minister Smriti Irani dared his party President Rahul Gandhi to repeat the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge" in public.

"The Congress President publicly stood with such forces (anti-India) and publically supported the statement of 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Would they have guts to stand out in public and repeat that slogan against India and interests of India?" Irani told a press conference.

She said on the one hand the BJP led government at the Centre has resolved to ensure a strong and resurgent India, on the other, the Congress continued to support those who shouted, on the streets of the national capital, 'Bharat tere tukde honge'.

Congress Rahul Gandhi​​​​​​​ Smriti Irani anti-India slogan

