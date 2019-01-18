UP imposes special fee on beer, Indian made foreign liquor to fund cow shelters

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a special fee on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Beer for funding the stray cow shelter homes in the state while has changed the name of the Mugalsarai tehsil in Chandauli district to Deen Dayal Upadhaya tehsil.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting here on Friday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing media persons here, state government spokesperson and power minister Srikant Sharma said that government will collect an additional revenue of Rs 165 crore annually by imposing a special fee on excise. "While an additional fee of Re 0.50 to Rs 2 will be imposed on per bottle of beer and IMFL, the special fee would be Rs 10 per bottle consumed in the bars to fund the stray cow shelters in the state," he said.

Earlier it was reported that the government was imposing 2 per cent cess on liquor but now they have changed the policy. The government has also approved to change the name of Mugalsarai tehsil in Chandauli district to Deen Dayal Upadhaya tehsil.

Earlier, the government had changed the name of Mugalsarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhaya station.

In order to promote the artisans under the One District, One Product (ODOP) project, the state government has announced a distribution and promotion policy to fund them for participating in the national and international fairs.

As per the policy, an artisan will get Rs 50,000 or 75 per cent of the stall booking amount which every is less for participating in the fair in the state. For participation outside the state, they will get the same amount for booking plus Rs 7500 or 75 per cent of the transportation cost, whichever is less and 3rd AC train or AC bus fare.

For participating in the international trade fairs, the artisans will get Rs 2 lakh or 75 per cent of the amount to book their stalls, whichever is less besides 75 per cent of the transportation cost and Rs 75,000 or 75 per cent of the airfare, whichever is less. The government has also approved Rs 575 crores excluding GST for setting up 2000 new tubewell under Ram Manohar Lohia scheme of the capacity of one cusec each.

Besides Rs 283 crores has been approved for repairing and modernisation of 1101 failed tube wells in the state. The government has hiked the allowances of the contractual and ad-hoc state pilots of the aviation department.

Now a pilot will get Rs 5000 additional special allowances for flying per hour per trip while they will be entitled to type 4 or 5 government accommodations for their residence.

The pilots would also be eligible for free transportation from residence to the airport and return while the government will pay the premium of insurance of Rs 60 lakhs for aviation personal accident or loss of the licence. The government has also amended the rule for approval of funds for the government schemes as now a minister can approve funds for the scheme up to Rs 1 crore. Earlier a minister had to take the approval from the state cabinet on funds above Rs 25 lakhs.

In other decisions, the government approved to provide 7th pay commission wages to the employees of state Bridge Corporation while about 1.0163 hectares of irrigation land in Maharajganj district would be handed over to the SSB.

The government has declared the Ramayan Mela in Chitrakoot as a government fair while the assets and the employees of the district and referral hospitals in Ayodhya, Basti, Bahriach, Ferozabad and Shahjahanpur districts have been transferred to the medical education department as new medical colleges are coming up there.