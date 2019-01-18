Uttar Pradesh third state to approve quota for poor among upper castes 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh became the third state to implement 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward in the general category after the state government approved the decision on Friday.

The approval came through during a cabinet meeting here.

Earlier, the state governments of Gujarat and Jharkhand had announced their decision to implementation 10% reservation.

“At a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state cabinet gave its nod to the notification granting 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections of the society after the legislation came into effect on January 14,” said Minister for Power Shrikant Sharma, who is the official spokesman of the state government.

Claiming that the state government would implement the quota without tampering with the existing provisions for OBCs, SC and STs, Sharma said it would be implemented from retrospective effect from January 14.

“It means that if admission or hiring for any government post begins on January 14 or after in UP, it will be covered in the new quota. Existing quota won’t be affected,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the higher education portfolio, and state and private universities, approved a proposal for implementing the 10 per cent reservation

There are 49 universities in the state, including four central universities, 15 state universities and 27 private universities, together accounting for over 44,000 seats in various disciplines.

The UP government has also approved levying a special fee on excise products to get extra revenue to fund temporary cow shelters in the state.

This will include 50 paise to Rs 2 special fee to be levied on filling of a beer bottle; Rs 1- 3 per bottle on anything other than foreign liquor; Rs 10 per bottle on foreign liquor and Rs 5 per bottle on beer in restaurants and hotels.