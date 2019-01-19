Home Nation

10 per cent quota is not a poll gimmick: Rail minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that the decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to the economically poor in the general category was not taken keeping in mind general elections.

Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo | Reuters)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rail minister Piyush Goyal said that the decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to the economically poor in the general category was not taken keeping in mind general elections as it was under consideration for long a time.

“The BJP government has tirelessly worked in the past five years for fulfilling basic needs such as electricity, toilets and gas connections. This has helped crores and hence the party doesn’t need to engage in any election gimmicks,” the minister said on Friday while addressing a press conference at the BJP office.

“BJP had a grand gathering of key workers in Delhi last week. The workers are charged up and have resolved for a decisive victory,” Goyal said.

“The issue now is regarding the ‘Majboor Sarkar’ and the ‘Majboot Sarkar’. The country has seen several helpless coalition governments in the 90s. Hence, the party is appealing to the people to vote for a strong government for robust growth,” the minister said.

“Our goal is to register a decisive victory by polling more than 51 per cent votes in the party’s favour, which is why we are least bothered about the other coalitions,” he said while replying to queries on alliances in Uttar Pradesh and other places. He even termed the alliances as ‘unethical’.

