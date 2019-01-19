2019 elections will be India's second freedom struggle: MK Stalin at mega opposition rally

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: DMK president and leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin left no stone unturned in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, stating that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be the country's second fight for independence. Stalin was among the several opposition leaders from across the country speaking at a mega rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday. Stalin called for the unification of regional parties to end the BJP regime and send Modi home. It may be recalled that Stalin had pitched for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to be the prime ministerial candidate of the united opposition in December 2018.

Claiming that all of Modi's pre-poll promises had fallen flat, Stalin accused the BJP government of being a government for big corporations. He recalled the adverse impacts of demonetization and alleged the note ban was aimed at benefitting those in power. “The corruption in Modi's government is centralised,” Stalin alleged, making references to the discrepancies in the Rafale deal.

“Isn't letting Nirav Modi escape corruption?” Stalin argued, alleging the PM had also abetted Vijay Mallya's efforts to flee the country.

"The next (Lok Sabha) elections will be the second fight for Independence. We will stop this poison of Hindutva and radical Hinduism from spreading. Our call is to defeat Modi and save the country," Stalin said.

Claiming that people were beginning to see through the BJP's facade, Stalin claimed the shifting tide in public opinion had terrified the BJP. That is why the Modi-(BJP chief Amit) Shah duo were attacking the opposition, he claimed.

“If we all are separate, it will be an advantage for the BJP. We must stick together,” Stalin said, thanking Banerjee for organising the rally which was attended by leaders of all opposition parties except for the Biju Janata Dal and CPM-led Left front. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha were among those who spoke at the rally.