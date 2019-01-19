Modi and Shah have mixed the poison of hatred in India: Arvind Kejriwal at mega opposition rally

By IANS

KOLKATA: Accusing the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah pair of planting hatred in the country, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will not be for electing a new Prime Minister but to remove the dictatorial BJP regime.

Addressing the 'United India Rally' organised here by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the Delhi Chief Minister also said those who really think about the nation and consider themselves a true Indian should vote to remove the Modi-Shah pair.

"Many people ask me who will become the Prime Minister, if not Modi. I want to tell you all, the 2019 elections will be not to elect a Prime Minister, but to remove the Modi-Shah regime," the AAP supremo said.

Kejriwal also remarked that the people whom Prime Minister Modi follows on Twitter hurl abuses at women.

Accusing the ruling pair of planting hatred in the country, Kejriwal also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have done in five years what Pakistan could not do in 70.

"In the past 70 years, there has been repeated efforts by Pakistan to weaken the country. Pakistan has failed in planting hatred in the country, despite trying for 70 long years. But Modi-Shah has done this in just five years. They have mixed the poison of hatred in the country. Their combo will spoil the nation. They will divide the country."

He also said that they have spoiled the nation under their rule.

"The youth of the nation is unhappy. They voted for Modi as he promised employment to them. Instead of giving jobs, Modi brought demonetisation, which reduced 1.25 crore jobs from the country," he said, adding that women, farmers, Dalits and Muslims too were unhappy with Modi.

"The Dalits and Muslims are being lynched," he added.

The AAP leader said: "We are gathered here with a dream to remove the Modi-Shah pair from Delhi. Now I can go back with this one peace that the country will have good days in real sense and will remove them from power."

Recalling how Adolf Hitler had changed the rule in Germany to stay in power until the end of his life, Kejriwal said: "The Modi-Shah pair is the biggest threat to the country.

"Shah had recently declared in a rally that if BJP wins in 2019, they'll stay in power till 2050.

"This is part of the BJP's scheme and shows their dangerous plans awaiting us. The BJP is planning to amend the Constitution and eventually abolish the practice of elections altogether.

"If Modi comes to power again, the BJP will change the Constitution and end democracy and elections," he said.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, also attacked the Modi-Shah duo for harassing Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal is working for the people, but they (Modi-Shah) are using central agencies against the Delhi government to trouble them," she said.

