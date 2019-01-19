ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri warns of walking to Ayodhya for temple construction

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after General Secretary of Rashtriya Sewak Sangh's (RSS) call to commence Ram temple construction, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Narendra Giri on

Saturday mounted further pressure on the BJP government by expressing his dismay over the delay in the building Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Doubting the intention of the BJP government, Mahant alleged that the Centre did not seem to be interested in the construction of the temple. He, however, slammed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and

RSS leaders for their statements on the temple issue.

Mahant Narendra Giri expressed doubts over the fact the upcoming dharma Sansad to be organised at Kumbh on January 31, would be able to take a concrete and firm decision over temple issue. “Till now, there has been no invite for me for the VHP’s dharma sansad which is an annual affair,” said the seemingly miffed seer.

The ABAP chief cautioned the authorities claiming that he along with a lakh Naga sadhus would walk to Ayodhya after Kumbh for the cause of temple as there was no definite

solution to the issue was there. “The Naga Sadhus and seers will camp in Ayodhya for a month. It will then be followed by the commencement of temple construction,” added the Mahant. The next hearing of the Ayodhya-Babri issue is due in the Apex Court on 29th January 2019.

Earlier on Thursday, in a surprise statement, RSS second-in-command Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed till 2025, if construction started now.