Home Nation

Allow tribal students to write exams: NCST

With the Centre and state often releasing the funds late, students are left struggling to manage their semester fees, the Commission has learnt during a visit to the university on Thursday. 

Published: 19th January 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad. (Photo|EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has rapped the University of Hyderabad on ST students facing difficulty in depositing their semester fees due to delay in receiving their scholarships.

With the Centre and state often releasing the funds late, students are left struggling to manage their semester fees, the Commission has learnt during a visit to the university on Thursday. 

In several cases, the scheduled tribe (ST) students had to borrow money to clear their dues before being able to take their exams. This was the case in 50-60% of the cases among ST students who are pursuing their post-graduation degrees, integrated courses or their M.Phil, according to the NCST. “The Commission has recommended that all scheduled tribe students should be completely exempted from tuition fees and that the university should not insist on the clearances before their exams. 

Students are made to run from pillar to post to get clearances before every semester exams.The students do not receive their scholarships on time. Why should they suffer for this? We have told the university the students would not be running away from campus and should be allowed to take the exams if they cannot clear the dues,” said SK Rath, joint secretary, NCST  According to the Commission, the university said they were aware of the issue and were “sensitive” to the challenge the students were facing in clearing dues and were trying to help them.

The NCST is also planning to take up the issue with the Centre and the state for timely release of scholarships for ST students. However, this will be a “long drawn process” to sort out and there should be interim relief for the students, the Commission as recommended. 

The Commission met students, faculty members and representatives from the university. Faculty members belonging to the ST population told the Commission they often faced discrmination when it came to receiving promotions compared to their counterparts from general category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCST UoH University of Hyderabad University of Hyderabad tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp