Army recruitment scam busted by Punjab police, five arrested

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in a statewide Army recruitment scam.

Sources said that the Ropar Police has recovered 29 Aadhar cards, fake document sets of 48 individuals, and Rs 8 lakh from their possession. Sixty-eight attestation and official stamps were also recovered. These stamps are of different official designations like those of SHOs, Tehsildars, Municipal Councilors

etc.

In the last five years, this gang has secured recruitment of 26 individuals in the Sikh, J&K and Artillery regiments by preparing fake caste and residential proof certificates. They used to charge Rs 3-5 lakh from every individual for the recruitment process.

Clerks of the Army recruiting centers in Patiala, Ferozpur and Ludhiana were hand in glove with these perpetrators, who, after taking their cut, verified the fake documents, said an official.

Initial investigations reveal that Yogesh of Salem Tabri, Ludhiana is the kingpin of this gang, which has, in the last five years, prepared fake documents of nearly 150 individuals hailing from Haryana.

Aspirants from Haryana were roped in by Manjeet and Sunil of Jind as there is less competition in Army recruitment in Punjab. Both Manjeet and Sunil, who run an Army recruitment training academy in Jind, have also been arrested.

Similarly, Manoj and Amit of Ferozpur used to provide recruits to Yogesh from the districts of Fazilka, Moga, Faridkot and Ferozpur.

Names of several Non- Commissioned Officers (NCOs) posted in Ludhiana, Gwalior, Ferozpur and Bhuvneshwar have figured in the questioning of the suspects. These NCOs used to be a link between the

recruiting authorities and the aspirants willing to join the Army.