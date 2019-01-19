Home Nation

Army recruitment scam busted by Punjab police, five arrested

In the last five years, this gang has secured recruitment of 26 individuals in the Sikh, J&K and Artillery regiments by preparing fake caste and residential proof certificates

Published: 19th January 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Police has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in a statewide Army recruitment scam.

Sources said that the Ropar Police has recovered 29 Aadhar cards, fake document sets of 48 individuals, and Rs 8 lakh from their possession. Sixty-eight attestation and official stamps were also recovered. These stamps are of different official designations like those of SHOs, Tehsildars, Municipal Councilors
etc.

In the last five years, this gang has secured recruitment of 26 individuals in the Sikh, J&K and Artillery regiments by preparing fake caste and residential proof certificates. They used to charge Rs 3-5 lakh from every individual for the recruitment process.

Clerks of the Army recruiting centers in Patiala, Ferozpur and Ludhiana were hand in glove with these perpetrators, who, after taking their cut, verified the fake documents, said an official.

Initial investigations reveal that Yogesh of Salem Tabri, Ludhiana is the kingpin of this gang, which has, in the last five years, prepared fake documents of nearly 150 individuals hailing from Haryana.

Aspirants from Haryana were roped in by Manjeet and Sunil of Jind as there is less competition in Army recruitment in Punjab. Both Manjeet and Sunil, who run an Army recruitment training academy in Jind, have also been arrested.

Similarly, Manoj and Amit of Ferozpur used to provide recruits to Yogesh from the districts of Fazilka, Moga, Faridkot and Ferozpur.

Names of several Non- Commissioned Officers (NCOs) posted in Ludhiana, Gwalior, Ferozpur and Bhuvneshwar have figured in the questioning of the suspects. These NCOs used to be a link between the
recruiting authorities and the aspirants willing to join the Army.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
army recruitment scam Punjab recruitment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp