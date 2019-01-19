Bihar's don-turned-MLA Anant Singh set to contest Lok Sabha polls as Congress candidate; Grand Alliance in a fix

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s notorious gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh on Friday organised a massive roadshow from Patna to Munger and made it clear that he is going to be the Congress candidate in Munger Lok Sabha constituency even though there was no official confirmation from the RJD-led Grand Alliance on his candidature.

Singh, 51, a three-term MLA from Mokama known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ in central Bihar, had earlier wanted to contest the LS polls as an RJD candidate.

After RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav turned down his offer by saying the party had no space for “bad elements”, he reportedly sought a ticket from Congress.

Singh faces 16 criminal cases including murder and abduction.

Posters in the roadshow carried Singh’s photographs along with those of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, among other leaders of the Grand Alliance.

The posters also described Singh as a Congress candidate. Photographs of Tejashwi, who is Lalu’s younger son, were missing from the posters. Nearly 500 four-wheelers and 300 motorcycles were seen in Singh’s road show, which started from Patna.

“The Grand Alliance’s candidates are yet to be finalised,” said Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha.

RJD leaders declined to comment on Singh’s possible candidature from Congress. HAM leader and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, however, expressed displeasure about his photographs being used in posters during Singh’s roadshow.

Singh, an upper-caste Bhumihar with a Robin Hood-like persona, was elected from Mokama as an MLA of Bihar’s ruling JD(U) both in 2005 and 2010 elections.

Although he had been supporting CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar since the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, he parted ways with him in September 2015 after JD(U) allied with RJD. Singh contested the 2015 Assembly polls as an independent candidate from behind the bars and won.

He was arrested in June 2015 in connection with an abduction-cum-murder case. He is currently out on bail.