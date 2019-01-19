Home Nation

BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar was killed by close aide: Madhya Pradesh police

Primary investigations into the Thursday evening killing in Mandsaur town have revealed that it was the BJP leader's close aide Manish Bairagi. who had shot Bandhwar thrice from close range.

Published: 19th January 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The 50-year-old Mandsaur Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar wasn't shot dead by any professional killer in Mandsaur town on Thursday evening, but was instead sprayed with bullets by a close aide and possibly a party worker identified as Manish Bairagi, ongoing police investigations into the case have revealed.

Primary investigations into the Thursday evening killing in Mandsaur town have revealed that it was the BJP leader's close aide Manish Bairagi (also a resident of Mandsaur only), who had shot Bandhwar thrice from close range from the country made pistol, which led to the Mandsaur municipality chairman's instant death.

A scanning of the accused's Facebook account showed his pictures with all top BJP leaders of Mandsaur, including his picture with the sitting MLA from Mandsaur seat Yashpal Singh Sisodiya and district BJP president Chandar Singh Sisodiya.

Bandhwar was standing outside the district cooperative bank building in the busy BPL Crossing area in Mandsaur town (around 400 km from Bhopal) at around 7.10 pm on Thursday, when the assassin riding a motorbike stopped near the BJP leader. After touching Bandhwar's feet and greeting him 'Jai Sri Ram,' the assassin later identified as Manish Bairagi shot the BJP leader thrice from point-blank range, resulting in Bandhwar's death.

"Based on the statements of eyewitnesses and subsequent investigations, the killer has been identified as Manish Bairagi, who is already accused in seven cases, including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act cases. Raids are being conducted at all possible places to nab him," IG-Ujjain Range Rakesh Gupta said.

Sources in Mandsaur police confided that primary probe has brought two possible reasons behind the killing. Bairagi had spent large sums on mother's treatment owing to which he was short of funds and was seeking money from Bandhwar, who was reluctant to give him money.

Secondly, Bairagi was peeved with Bandhwar as the latter had had not helped his cause of allotting him a piece of around 2000 sq ft land in Mandsaur town.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders, including ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Rakesh Singh attended the last rites of the murdered BJP leader in Mandsaur on Friday.

The BJP leader's killing meanwhile, triggered the shutdown of large part of Mandsaur district, including Garoth, Mandsaur and Suwasra towns.

Present CM and ex-CM trade barbs over two killings in 24 hours

In the wake of killings of the BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar in Mandsaur and builder Sandeep Agrawal in Indore in 24 hours, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote a letter to CM Kamal Nath in which he mentioned that two incidents (Indore and Mandsaur) suggest that the criminals have become bold and are getting political patronage since the Congress came to power in MP.

CM Kamal Nath responded to his predecessor with the reply in which he stated that it seems that your letter is inspired more by politics and less by concern over the two incidents.

"I can assure you that the culprits in both cases will be nabbed soon," wrote Kamal Nath.

Nath told journalists in Bhopal on Friday that "Son of the victim named the accused in the FIR (First Information Report).

There is no need for a big investigation. There are two eyewitnesses. Death should not be politicized especially when it is the internal matter of a party."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp