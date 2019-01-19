Home Nation

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy says Mamata Banerjee rally a 'failed front'

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy asserted that there had not been a single case of corruption against the Modi-led government.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:53 PM

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Asserting that it will form the next government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Saturday called the United India Rally of the opposition in Kolkata as a "failed front" with full of "selfishness" and "contradictions" and raised questions as to who is their prime ministerial candidate.

The party's made the attack even as the anti-BJP rally organised by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was being held at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata where most non-BJP leaders from across the country were present.

"The rally in Kolkata is a failed front. This front is made in a condition of hopelessness. The stage is full of selfishness. There has been personal hatred on this stage. This is the stage of contradiction and conflict," Rajiv Pratap Rudy told reporters here.

ALSO READ: 2019 elections will be India's second freedom struggle: MK Stalin

Raising question over the leadership of the opposition parties, he said the basic question which the people of this country want to know is "how many leaders sitting on that stage are the future Prime Ministers".

"If it would be cleared by them (the alliance), there would be ease among those who are opposed to them (meaning BJP)," he said.

"Who is the leader of those 50-55 faces being seen on the stage who do not want to see each other on different locations. Is their leader Deve Gowda, Mulayam Singh, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Lalu Yadav?" he asked.

ALSO READ: Ex-Arunachal CM Apang says Modi regime testing time for India's democracy

The former minister said if a boat sails in different directions it cannot move forward and if the people come on one side of a boat, then it would capsize.

Referring to the thinking of people in the country, Rudy said they understand that the attempt to forge alliance of different parties is to defeat Narendra Modiji who served the country for almost five years without any selfish interest.

ALSO READ: We are fighting against thieves, says Hardik Patel at opposition rally

"The citizens of the country are with us. We will form the next government with full majority in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He fulfilled the dream of New India. He has proved that we are against corrupt persons and the corruption. The Prime Minister has proved that we are against casteism. We have fought against the politics of appeasement," Rudy said.

He also asserted that there had not been a single case of corruption against the Modi-led government.

