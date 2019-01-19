Home Nation

Body of fisherman who drowned off Sri Lanka arrives in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

RAMANATHAPURAM: The body of a 61-year-old Tamil Nadu fisherman, who drowned in the sea after his boat capsized off Neduntheevu while being chased by the Sri Lankan Navy, was brought here from the island nation and cremated, a fisheries department official said Saturday.

K Muniasamy was part of a group of fishermen in two boats fishing off Neduntheevu on January 13, when they were allegedly chased by the Lankan naval personnel.

Both boats capsized as a result and the fishermen fell into the sea. While eight of them were rescued, Muniasamy drowned.

His body washed ashore the coast in Jaffna on January 17, Ramanathapuram Fisheries department Deputy Director, E Kathavarayan said.

The mortal remains were brought to Tiruchirapalli airport from Colombo by a Sri Lankan airlines flight on Friday.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan paid homage to the deceased at the airport. The body was handed over to his relatives at his native village Ilanthaikootam near here last evening, following which it was cremated.

Earlier, District authorities including Collector K Veera Raghava Rao also paid homage. Condoling Muniasamy's death, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to his family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

