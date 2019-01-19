171 govt schools in Vellore to have kindergarten, TN CM to inaugurate Monday across State

Home Nation

Published: 19th January 2019

By PTI

VELLORE: As many as 171 middle schools in Vellore district are going to have kindergarten to cater to the needs of kids as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is going to launch pre-school classes across the State on Monday.

Admission process for the kindergarten classes have begun with enrolling kids already registered with Anganwadis running in the school premises.

“LKG and UKG classes will be established in 171 middle schools across Vellore district. The admission for the classes have already begun. Initially, we are enrolling Anganwadi students into the kindergarten,” Chief Education Officer (CEO) S Mars told Express on Saturday.

Children above three-and-half-years will be admitted to LKG while those above the age of four-and-half  will be eligible for entering UKG, the CEO added.

Teachers have also been appointed for handling classes for the kids.

“As many as 171 teachers for each of the schools, where LKG and UKG are going to be opened, have been appointed,” Mars said.

The teachers were drawn from surplus strength.

These teachers will undergo a short duration crash course on handling classes for the children in the kindergarten. State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct the training for the teachers for five days, besides coaching them on Montessori.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is going to inaugurate the kindergarten classes in government schools on Monday.

SCERT has framed a syllabus for the kindergarten classes.

