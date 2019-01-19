Home Nation

BSP-SP alliance a mismatch, its leaders unreliable: Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav, who has floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) after parting ways with the SP, hit out at his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

BALLIA: Terming the BSP-SP alliance as a "mismatch", former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav on Saturday alleged that the leaders of the two parties were unreliable as they both had betrayed Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav, who has floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) after parting ways with the SP, hit out at his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that he had deceived not only his father Mulayam Singh Yadav but also the Congress party.

"The BSP-SP alliance is a mismatch. Their leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav are unreliable as they have betrayed the SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav," Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was here to attend a function in Sahatwar, told reporters.

"After forming the government with the Samajwadi Party in 1993, the BSP had betrayed Mulayam Singh in merely 17 months," Shivpal Yadav said recalling her association with the BJP in the past.

On Akhilesh Yadav, he said that the SP president not only betrayed his father but also the Congress with which he fought the last Assembly polls in UP by going ahead and entering into an alliance with the BSP, leaving the Congress out.

He claimed, "backbiters and sycophants have brought the party to a situation where senior leaders are parting ways with it".

He accused SP Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav of damaging the party and blamed him for the SP's defeat in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

