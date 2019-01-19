CISF likely to be given security of Jammu and Kashmir airports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is all set to recommend that the security of the highly sensitive Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), though not in totality.

The BCAS has arrived at the conclusion after examining an audit report of the two airports. The report is under final scrutiny and will soon be submitted to the Home Ministry, sources said. The audit report — detailing loopholes and various requirements of the airports, including equipment and personnel — was prepared by a joint team of CISF, Airport Authority of India and BCAS.

Sources said possibly, the ‘core area’ or inner security would be given to the CISF while the CRPF, which has been providing over all security cover to these airports since 1990, would secure the outer circle. “The BCAS will soon send its recommendation to the ministry which will take the final call,” said a government official.

Of the 101 operational airports in India, the CISF is deployed at 61. With the addition of the three airports, the number will go up to 64.

The government has been discussing the deployment of CISF at Jammu and Kashmir airports for several years. The CRPF has, however, opposed the move.