Home Nation

Claim of highest growth rate under NDA based on bogus numbers produced by Niti Aayog: P Chidambaram

The senior Congress leader took to Twitter to say that these numbers were rejected by every economist and statistician of repute.

Published: 19th January 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress veteran P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister P Chidambaram rejected the ruling BJP's claim of achieving the highest growth rate under the NDA government on Saturday, saying it was based on "bogus numbers" produced by the Niti Aayog.

The senior Congress leader took to Twitter to say that these numbers were rejected by every economist and statistician of repute.

"The BJP's claim of 'highest growth rate' under NDA is based on the bogus numbers produced by Niti Aayog," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Chidambaram claimed that the CSO numbers published earlier and those released by the NSC Committee on Real Sector Statistics in August last year were the only credible ones.

"UPA 1 years (2004-2009) were the best growth years since Independence and in fact the best ever," he said.

Another senior Congress leader, Ahmed Patel, also took to Twitter to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's economic policies.

"In 4.5 years, India's debt increased by 50% to 82 lakh crore.

Reckless spending & creating liabilities for future governments are key features of their so called 'Gujarat Model'," he said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram Chidambaram NITI Aayog economic growth rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp