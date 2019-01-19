Home Nation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says UPA III more likely than NDA III

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the opposition alliance may vary from state to state and place to place.

Published: 19th January 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor feels his party is "on the march" and even if it bags lesser seats than the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it can still form a UPA-III government with the help of its allies.

"Congress is on the march. I can't give you an exact number because a lot of alliance determinations are yet to be finalised, but I would say that even if we got fewer seats than BJP, we would still have enough regional parties who would wish to ally with us.

"So, a UPA-III is far more likely than an NDA-III," Tharoor said during an interaction at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Meet here late on Friday.

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor says Rahul Gandhi has all qualities to make an excellent PM

"The BJP is going to go from about 282 to at best somewhere around 160 seats," Tharoor predicted when asked about the polls later this year.

"They won't find the allies. They can look around the country, even the allies they had in 2014...some have deserted them.

"It's interesting to see that the RSS has predicted a hung parliament in their publication. I would say if you look across the heartland, the BJP is losing awful lot of votes.

"They did too well last time (2014) for their own good. It would have been impossible (for them) to replicate even if they had a successful government.

"Now that they are not doing well as a government, those numbers are going to be halved," he further added.

ALSO READ: Congress victories in state polls boost to Opposition unity ahead of 2019 LS polls

Queried about the reasons for his prediction that the government would fall, the 62-year old diplomat-turned-politician pointed out that not meeting promises and the growing communal discord in the country would dominate the election campaign.

"What happened to 'Acche Din'? You were promised better times. How many of you are better off as a result of this government's five years. And if they have failed, then why do they deserve a second chance?

"So the first and most important message is, kya aapke ke liye acchhe din aaye hai? If not, let's turf these fellows out for their pretences.

"Petrol price rise, taxation, job crisis and so on. A lot of this is going to dominate the election campaign.

"A second issue must be the growing communalisation of the society. Do we really want our children to be growing up in a country in which people are seeking to divide us in the name of hatred, in the name of communnalism or religion? Or do we want to live as we would live before that?"

Tharoor said the opposition alliance may vary from state to state and place to place. "But the support that the Congress is expressing through the presence of its leaders (at the rally) here is precisely because of the conviction at all levels of the party that the opposition must resist the very dangerous tendencies we saw in last five years," he later told reporters on the sidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress NDA III Shashi Tharoor UPA III

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp