Home Nation

Country has seen emergence of strong regional parties in the past 70 years: HD Kumaraswamy

The present union government gives incentives, tax rebates and subsidies to industries, but farmers are treated differently, said HD Kumaraswamy.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy at the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on 19 January 2019. (Photo | TMC/ Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Saturday said that in 70 years, the country has seen the emergence of strong regional parties which have played important roles to protect the interest of their own states and understanding the emotions of their own people.

Stating that India is one of the strongest democracies in the world, the Karnataka chief minister said "But today we are witnessing a day where the democratic government (at the Centre) is headed by some undemocratic persons. Karunanidhi had done a lot to protect the interest of Tamilnadu, in Uttar Pradesh SP and BSP are doing a "great job", N Chandrababu Naidu has done a lot for Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Describing Mamata Banerjee as a role model for the women of the country, Kumaraswamy said that she has empowered women of the state.

(FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM THE RALLY)

He said that demonetisation has taken the toll of poor people of the country and those in the rural areas are the most affected.

"It is unfortunate that the Union government has turned deaf and mute to the needs of the people of the country," Kumaraswamy said.

The present union government gives incentives, tax rebates and subsidies to industries, but farmers are treated differently.

The BJP talked about the fight against corruption in its national executive and on the same day it resorted to horse-trading in Karnataka, revealing the party's double standards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy mega opposition rally anti BJP rally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp