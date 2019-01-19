Home Nation

Delay in Lokpal appointment: Anna Hazare to go on fast from January 30

Published: 19th January 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Social activist Anna Hazare Saturday said he would sit on a fast from January 30 at his village in Maharashtra from January 30 against the Narendra Modi-led government for the delay in appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre.

The anti-corruption crusader claimed the government was resorting to excuses on the matter.

He alleged that the Modi government, was not listening to the decisions of the constitutional bodies over implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 and was trying to take the country towards "dictatorship."

Hazare said in 2011 the entire country stood over appointing Lokpal and Lokayuktas in states after which the Lokpall Bill was passed.

"In December 2013 law was made and Modi formed government in 2014. It was felt that Modi will appoint the Lokpal and implement the Lokpal Bill and a brake would be put to corruption in the country. He came to power in 2014. There was a need to only implement it, but five years have passed. Citing some or other reasons, there is delay in the appointment of the Lokpal. It is all 'bahanebazi' (excuses)," Hazare told reporters.

Hazare said he had written 32 letters to the Prime Minister but he was not getting any replies.

"Hence I have decided to go on fast from January 30, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, in Ralegan Siddhi," he said.

"The unfortunate thing is despite Parliament passing the law which is a constitutional body. Even Supreme Court had asked them to appoint at the earliest, but so far nothing happened. Lokpal Bill was passed by Parliament and signed by the President. I have worry that if this government is not abiding by the decisions of constitutional bodies then the threat is that this government is taking democracy towards dictatorship. That is the threat," Hazare maintained.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference here, in which he participated as Chief Guest.

