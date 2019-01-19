Badal do, badal do, Delhi mein sarkar badal do: Mamata at mega opposition rally

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Giving a clarion call for unity among opposition parties to remove BJP from Centre, national leaders called for pre-poll alliance and seat sharing to prevent the saffron party from gaining from division of votes during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to over 2 lakh Trinamool Congress workers in the presence of leaders from 23 national and regional parties at a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground here on Saturday, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former NDA union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi focussed on the need for seat sharing to stop the BJP from returning to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We have united not to remove a person but to fight an ideology. We have to ensure that we put up only one candidate against a BJP candidate to remove BJP from power," Yashwant Sinha said.

"Our main agenda is to prevent the division of votes which will only benefit BJP," Singhvi said.

"To achieve removal of BJP, we have to approach it with an attitude of sacrifice and not calculation," Arun Shourie said.

Speaking on the issue, former Prime Minister and Janta Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda said: "We should forget our differences and come together for the herculean task of seat-sharing. The question is not 'who after Modi?' but that the people are ready for a change of government."

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brought forth the idea of collective leadership.

"Whichever party is strong in its territory has to be supported by all. We have a collective leadership unlike BJP. We would decide PM candidate after Lok Sabha elections," she said.

"We are holding the meeting here and they (Centre) have called agencies to decide how they can further heckle us. Let them do whatever they want... We respect the CBI so much but they have ruined the image of such national agencies. They are also politicising forces like the BSF, CISF and CRPF. The officers are not bad but the Centre is misusing them," she said.

"The Centre is killing people in the name of NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam and harassing the people of entire Northeast by introducing the citizenship amendment bill. They are constantly misleading and bluffing the people of the country. There are no jobs, so what is the point of bringing new reservation bills?" she said.

The TMC supremo also urged former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold more such rallies in their respective states.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah and Chandrababu Naidu demanded the removal of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) blaming its' tampering for BJP victories and said that an agitation would be launched to bring back ballot papers.

"EVM is a 'chor machine'. I request to end elections through EVM. We should urge the Election Commission to bring back ballot paper," Farooq Abdullah said.

"ËVM is a big fraud. Only India has this system. We have to agitate together to bring back ballot paper," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Launching a shrill attack on BJP, Arvind Kejriwal said: "What Pakistan could not do in 70 years to divide the country, Modi-Shah duo achieved that in five years by poisoning the minds of the people with hatred."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin called the Lok Sabha elections as the 'second independence movement' and said that the Modi-Shah duo was scared of Mamata Banerjee.

Stressing on the need for unity, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said: "Even though our hearts don't match, we have to hold each other's hand." He also read out a letter of support to the rally from Sonia Gandhi.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said that government is systematically targeting the institutions of the country and is trying to alter the constitution. While Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused BJP of trying to do horse-trading in his state, Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said: "India is ready for a new Prime Minister. The SP-BSP alliance has sent a wave of optimism across the country. If Tamil Nadu can return zero seats to BJP, so can UP, Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand."

Young Gujarat leaders Jignesh Mewani and Hardik Patel termed the rally as a 'beginning of a new revolution'. Calling for a new leadership in the country, actor-turned-BJP rebel MP Shatrughna Sinha said that he was branded a 'rebel' for speaking the truth. He further claimed that the BJP leadership did not have a clue about demonetisation.

Rashtriya Janta Dal supremo Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was a victim of a conspiracy and was hounded by central agencies CBI and ED for not allying with BJP.

"Bengal has given the most sacrifice for Independence and now Bengal has again ignited fire across the country for 2019," Loktantrik Janta Dal party Sharad Yadav said.

While former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang said that the last four years have been testing times for democracy in the country, Mizoram opposition leader Lalduhawma said that the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill might cause tensions in the northeast.

Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo Ajit Singh's son Jayant Singh said that Mamata Banerjee is stubborn for Bengal but Prime Minister Modi is stubborn for nepotism and corruption.